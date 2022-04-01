DGS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Air Lease by 26.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Air Lease by 18.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 109.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. 4,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

