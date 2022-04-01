DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.84. 58,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,880,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $990.63 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in DHT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in DHT by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DHT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 5.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

