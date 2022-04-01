Diamondback Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $5.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.86 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.37.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.17. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

