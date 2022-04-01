Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.37.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.12. 39,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

