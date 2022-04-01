Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

DGLY stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,736. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $57.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Ally by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 205,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Ally by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Ally in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

