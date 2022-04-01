Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,200 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 687,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIN. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,813. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

