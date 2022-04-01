Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Trading Down 0.8%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.56). 13,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 37,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.57).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.92. The firm has a market cap of £79.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.48.

About Directa Plus (LON:DCTA)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, and footwear.

