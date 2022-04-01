DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.72

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 35288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27. The firm has a market cap of C$149.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

