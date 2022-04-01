Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Buys $66,338.25 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $160.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $162.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,472,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $1,786,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

