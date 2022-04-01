Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.22 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.04 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.100 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.80.

DLTR stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.11. 7,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,083. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $162.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

