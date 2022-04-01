Dollarama Inc. (DOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

DOL stock opened at C$70.90 on Friday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$51.50 and a 52-week high of C$72.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.26.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.17.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

