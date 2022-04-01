Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.17.

TSE DOL opened at C$70.90 on Friday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$51.50 and a 1-year high of C$72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$21.11 billion and a PE ratio of 35.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

