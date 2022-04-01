Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.17.

TSE DOL opened at C$70.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.22. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$51.50 and a 52 week high of C$72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The stock has a market cap of C$21.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

