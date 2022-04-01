dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Trading Down 0.9%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on dotdigital Group from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 205 ($2.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered dotdigital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.
dotDigital Group Plc engages in the provision of data-driven omnichannel marketing automation solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, U.S., and APAC. The company was founded by Ian Rhys Taylor and Simon Christopher Bird in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
