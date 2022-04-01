dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Trading Down 0.9%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on dotdigital Group from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 205 ($2.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered dotdigital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

dotDigital Group Plc engages in the provision of data-driven omnichannel marketing automation solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, U.S., and APAC. The company was founded by Ian Rhys Taylor and Simon Christopher Bird in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.