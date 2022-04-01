Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for about 2.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $2,623,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,798,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.46.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $158.55. 636,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,307. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.57. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.