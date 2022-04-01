DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.1328 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD (Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.