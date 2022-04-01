DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.1328 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
