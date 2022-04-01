Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Duck Creek Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.50, a P/E/G ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after buying an additional 65,170 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.