Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DCT. Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.
NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.12. 1,244,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,134. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79.
In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 71,530 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
