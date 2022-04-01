Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DCT. Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.12. 1,244,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,134. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 71,530 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.