Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $18.84. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 10,465 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

