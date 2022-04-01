Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Up 31.4% This Week

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $191.95 million and approximately $55.76 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00036740 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00107425 BTC.
Dusk Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “
