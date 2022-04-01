Dynamic (DYN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $72.00

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

