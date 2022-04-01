Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.13.

DYNT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 31,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of -0.06. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dynatronics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

