Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 over the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,872,000 after buying an additional 1,031,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $98,295,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 282,002 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,088,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 808,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,081,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

