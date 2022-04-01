Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.20

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.20 and last traded at $68.55, with a volume of 4658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.11.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EGLE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 68.91%.
In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
