Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.63. 1,079,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,724. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.