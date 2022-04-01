East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Trading Up 18.8%

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Rating) shares were up 18.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 128,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 172,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a market cap of C$8.51 million and a PE ratio of -11.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.
About East West Petroleum (CVE:EW)
