Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Up 28.8% in March

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

NYSE:EMN traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $111.28. 39,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.23.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $148,005,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

