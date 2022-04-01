Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Down 21.2% in March

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,300 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 665,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
NYSE:ETJ traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,875. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
