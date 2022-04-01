Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Down 21.2% in March

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,300 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 665,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE:ETJ traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,875. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 60.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 826,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 45,926 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

