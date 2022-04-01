EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading 59.3% Higher This Week

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 47.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $616,039.55 and approximately $467.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 59.3% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,592.04 or 0.99907187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00063302 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00029291 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002112 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

