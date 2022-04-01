Efinity Token Achieves Market Cap of $100.80 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $100.80 million and $38.81 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00107216 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.