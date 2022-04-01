El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ELPQF opened at $4.85 on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

