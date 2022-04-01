El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS ELPQF opened at $4.85 on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on El Puerto de Liverpool (ELPQF)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.