Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.68) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EENEF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Electrocomponents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Electrocomponents to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,350.00.

OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $15.83.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

