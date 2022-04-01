Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) COO Scott Greever Sells 15,000 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) COO Scott Greever sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

