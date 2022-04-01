Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.67. 3,065,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,745. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $278.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,886 shares of company stock worth $189,226,239 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

