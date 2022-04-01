Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

EFC opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,802,000 after purchasing an additional 687,180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

