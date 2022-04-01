Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Up 43.5% in March

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Elliott Opportunity II stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Elliott Opportunity II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 25.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 241,374 shares during the last quarter. 43.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

