Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.08.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 2,397,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $867.09 million, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.76.
About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.
