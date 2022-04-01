Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 2,397,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $867.09 million, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 364.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 783.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,587 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 55,505 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

