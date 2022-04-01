Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.54. Endo International shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 58,925 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $539.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

