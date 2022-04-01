Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 151,442 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $471,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 671.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $1,949,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 14.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

