Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Enova International stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 115.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Enova International by 128.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

