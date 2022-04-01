Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.50. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.99.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,857. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.68. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

