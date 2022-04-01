EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NYSE NPO traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.94. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.