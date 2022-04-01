Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) versus Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Head to Head Contrast

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Enservco alerts:

This table compares Enservco and Ranger Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.68 million 1.97 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -2.48 Ranger Energy Services $187.80 million 0.99 -$10.30 million ($0.65) -15.77

Enservco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ranger Energy Services. Ranger Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enservco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enservco and Ranger Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A Ranger Energy Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ranger Energy Services has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than Enservco.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and Ranger Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33% Ranger Energy Services 2.93% -12.02% -7.71%

Risk and Volatility

Enservco has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ranger Energy Services has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ranger Energy Services beats Enservco on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enservco (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

About Ranger Energy Services (Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services. The Completion and Other Services segment consists of wireline and snubbing lines of business. The Processing Solutions segment includes rental, installation, commissioning, start-up, operation and maintenance of mechanical refrigeration units, natural gas liquid (NGL) stabilizer units, NGL storage units, and related equipment. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.