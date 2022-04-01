Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENT. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.44) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.67) to GBX 2,590 ($33.93) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($28.36) to GBX 2,060 ($26.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.79).

LON ENT opened at GBX 1,651 ($21.63) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,611.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,781.66. The stock has a market cap of £9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 39.40. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.86) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($32,067.07).

About Entain (Get Rating)

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

