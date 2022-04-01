Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

