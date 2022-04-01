Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

EFSC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,646. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.22. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $51.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

