Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EFSC. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.31 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 805,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 733,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

