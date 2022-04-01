Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of EGLX opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $323.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

