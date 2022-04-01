EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.77.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $119.51. The stock had a trading volume of 55,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.34.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

