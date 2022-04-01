Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Shares of Equitable stock remained flat at $$30.91 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 139,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,906. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,725 shares of company stock worth $4,572,222 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Equitable by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

